European Greens lay out Article 6 demands for COP29 climate summit

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

European Greens are calling on countries to clinch an ambitious agreement on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement governing international carbon markets and the trade of emission reductions, saying rich countries must fulfil their climate obligations first rather than seek credits from emission reductions projects abroad.