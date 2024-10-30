European Greens lay out Article 6 demands for COP29 climate summit
Published 16:34 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 16:56 on October 30, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6
European Greens are calling on countries to clinch an ambitious agreement on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement governing international carbon markets and the trade of emission reductions, saying rich countries must fulfil their climate obligations first rather than seek credits from emission reductions projects abroad.
