Finnair delays climate neutrality goal five years, until 2050
Published 15:26 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 15:26 on October 30, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International
Finland’s flagship carrier announced on Wednesday it had pushed its climate neutrality goal from 2045 to 2050, saying this was due partly to the company’s decision to exclude carbon offsets from its climate solutions portfolio.
