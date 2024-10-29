ANALYSIS: Pushback on LCFS amendments persists ahead of upcoming board vote
Published 01:43 on October 29, 2024 / Last updated at 01:43 on October 29, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
California regulator ARB’s second 15-day notice for Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) amendments remains contentious ahead of the upcoming vote in November, as it falls short of addressing concerns laid out in prior drafts, commenters said, with opposition further fuelled by residents’ fears that the programme would raise retail gas prices.
