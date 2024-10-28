Americas > Canada Growth Fund proposes to fund major CCS project in Alberta oilsands -media

Canada Growth Fund proposes to fund major CCS project in Alberta oilsands -media

Published 23:30 on October 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:30 on October 28, 2024  / /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary

Canada’s C$15 billion ($10.9 bln) public investment fund has made an offer to finance carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology for the fossil fuel industry, media reported Monday.
Canada’s C$15 billion ($10.9 bln) public investment fund has made an offer to finance carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology for the fossil fuel industry, media reported Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.