INTERVIEW: “We can be first movers on CCS” says EU fertiliser industry

Published 13:46 on October 28, 2024 / Last updated at 13:46 on October 28, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

The European fertiliser industry has made strides on climate in the last 20 years, cutting emissions by nearly 50% since 2005. To tackle the remaining half, two options are available - but neither are cheap or easy, the sector's EU trade association told Carbon Pulse in an interview.