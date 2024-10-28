INTERVIEW: “We can be first movers on CCS” says EU fertiliser industry
Published 13:46 on October 28, 2024 / Last updated at 13:46 on October 28, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European fertiliser industry has made strides on climate in the last 20 years, cutting emissions by nearly 50% since 2005. To tackle the remaining half, two options are available - but neither are cheap or easy, the sector's EU trade association told Carbon Pulse in an interview.
The European fertiliser industry has made strides on climate in the last 20 years, cutting emissions by nearly 50% since 2005. To tackle the remaining half, two options are available - but neither are cheap or easy, the sector's EU trade association told Carbon Pulse in an interview.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.