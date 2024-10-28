EMEA > Uzbekistan sets groundwork for entry into international carbon markets

Uzbekistan sets groundwork for entry into international carbon markets

Published 14:53 on October 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:53 on October 28, 2024  / /  EMEA, Paris Article 6

A two-day seminar organised by a global financial institution and Uzbekistan’s economy ministry discussed the Central Asian country’s participation in international carbon markets, local media reported.
