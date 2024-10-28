EMEA > Two Finnish firms partner to test carbon nanofibers in concrete

Two Finnish firms partner to test carbon nanofibers in concrete

Published 13:20 on October 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:20 on October 28, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

Two Finland-based low-carbon technology companies have signed a commercial agreement to evaluate how carbon nanofibers might improve the strength of concrete and lower its carbon emissions, the firms announced on Monday.
Two Finland-based low-carbon technology companies have signed a commercial agreement to evaluate how carbon nanofibers might improve the strength of concrete and lower its carbon emissions, the firms announced on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.