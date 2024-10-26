CFTC: Traders roll to V25 CCAs, reducing V24 exposure

Published 01:39 on October 26, 2024 / Last updated at 01:39 on October 26, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

Traders continue to roll into V25 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings, reducing V24 exposure over the last week, while producers increased RGGI Allowance (RGA) futures and options net length ahead of November compliance deadlines, according data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).