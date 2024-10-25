US materials production results in $79 bln in climate costs to society -study
Published 22:42 on October 25, 2024
Researchers at the University of California found that US manufacturing of major materials – including cement, steel, and asphalt – produced $79 billion in externalised climate costs, with the authors recommending carbon pricing measures to better address emissions in a paper published Friday.
