Denmark to reduce CO2 emissions tax for companies at risk of carbon leakage
Published 13:41 on October 25, 2024 / Last updated at 13:43 on October 25, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
Danish steelmakers and other heavy industries exposed to international competition will benefit from a lower CO2 emissions tax regime under government plans to mitigate the risk of carbon leakage that received the green light from EU regulators on Friday.
Danish steelmakers and other heavy industries exposed to international competition will benefit from a lower CO2 emissions tax regime under government plans to mitigate the risk of carbon leakage that received the green light from EU regulators on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.