POLL: Negative sentiment engulfs UK ETS, from carbon price outlook to EU linking prospects

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

UK carbon prices are expected to remain around current levels through next year, with analysts maintaining a generally bearish outlook for the market due to persistent oversupply, delayed policy reforms, and wider challenges that many think will all but ensure the ETS is not re-connected to Europe's this decade.