Netherlands unlikely to hit 55% emissions reduction target by 2030, extra policy needed fast

Published 14:52 on October 24, 2024 / Last updated at 14:52 on October 24, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA

The Netherlands is "extremely unlikely" to reach the legal climate goal of a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 under current or scheduled policy, and will need additional policy fast to bring the climate goal for 2030 back in sight, according to the country's environmental assessment agency.