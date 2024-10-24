EMEA > EU eyes biodiversity co-benefits from carbon farming, CO2 removals

EU eyes biodiversity co-benefits from carbon farming, CO2 removals

Published 14:56 on October 24, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:56 on October 24, 2024  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

The European Commission presented draft rules on Tuesday to measure CO2 removals from agriculture and forestry, saying future EU carbon removal credits could help mobilise finance for nature restoration.
The European Commission presented draft rules on Tuesday to measure CO2 removals from agriculture and forestry, saying future EU carbon removal credits could help mobilise finance for nature restoration.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.