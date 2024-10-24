Clean Cooking Alliance lays off staff, loses donor funding amid challenging conditions

Published 01:20 on October 24, 2024 / Last updated at 01:20 on October 24, 2024 / Allison Gacad and Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary

The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA), which leads global efforts to promote clean cooking technologies, has laid off a number of its staff and lost donor funding as a result of broader financial difficulties in the voluntary carbon market, Carbon Pulse has learned.