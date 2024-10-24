World Bank forest carbon programme makes record $111 mln in payments in 2024
Published 03:11 on October 24, 2024 / Last updated at 03:11 on October 24, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) in FY24 disbursed a record $111 million from the Carbon Fund and made multiple arrangements to integrate its jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD) programmes into international markets as the fund’s closure looms in 2028.
The World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) in FY24 disbursed a record $111 million from the Carbon Fund and made multiple arrangements to integrate its jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD) programmes into international markets as the fund’s closure looms in 2028.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.