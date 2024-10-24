Less than 20% ARB bi-weekly issuance awarded to DEBs offsets, valued higher
Published 01:19 on October 24, 2024 / Last updated at 01:19 on October 24, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
California regulator ARB’s latest issuance of compliance-eligible offsets continues to trail 2023 levels year-to-date (YtD), with less than 20% of the two-week distribution with direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state, agency data released Wednesday showed.
California regulator ARB’s latest issuance of compliance-eligible offsets continues to trail 2023 levels year-to-date (YtD), with less than 20% of the two-week distribution with direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state, agency data released Wednesday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.