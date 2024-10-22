Rising electricity demand in ASEAN being met by fossils, report finds
Published 00:00 on October 22, 2024 / Last updated at 14:27 on October 21, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary
The growth in electricity demand in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023 was entirely met by fossil fuels, as expansion of renewables lagged behind, pushing the region’s emissions up by 6.6% last year, a report published Tuesday has found.
The growth in electricity demand in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023 was entirely met by fossil fuels, as expansion of renewables lagged behind, pushing the region’s emissions up by 6.6% last year, a report published Tuesday has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.