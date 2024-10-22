Canada’s CO2 removal procurement programme should prioritise permanent removals -report
Published 01:14 on October 22, 2024 / Last updated at 01:14 on October 22, 2024 / Brandon Mulder and Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary
Canada’s new federal effort to purchase CO2 removal (CDR) services to help green governmental operations must be designed in a way to prioritise support for permanent carbon removal and storage services, an October report said.
Canada’s new federal effort to purchase CO2 removal (CDR) services to help green governmental operations must be designed in a way to prioritise support for permanent carbon removal and storage services, an October report said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.