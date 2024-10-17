Verra cancels 5 mln over-issued credits from CQC projects following investigation
Published 15:22 on October 17, 2024 / Last updated at 15:28 on October 17, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary
Verra has cancelled over 5 million voluntary carbon credits issued to C-Quest Capital (CQC) projects following an investigation launched back in June, also in the wake of charges of fraud by US authorities on former executives at the company.
