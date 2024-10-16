EXCLUSIVE: Carbon removals from large US initiative to be marketed to European companies under new deal
Published 15:51 on October 16, 2024 / Last updated at 16:27 on October 16, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, US, Voluntary
Carbon removals (CDRs) from bioethanol plants in the US Midwest are to be made available to European companies seeking to achieve net zero emissions under a new deal between the project developer and an environmental markets risk management company, they told Carbon Pulse.
