EU clarifies next emissions monitoring regulation for offshore ships
Published 17:10 on October 16, 2024 / Last updated at 17:10 on October 16, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
The European Commission has clarified its rules for extending its monitoring, reporting, and verification system to greenhouse gas emissions from offshore vessels, slightly broadening the list of ships considered to be offshore.
The European Commission has clarified its rules for extending its monitoring, reporting, and verification system to greenhouse gas emissions from offshore vessels, slightly broadening the list of ships considered to be offshore.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.