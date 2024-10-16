Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:39 on October 16, 2024 / Last updated at 12:39 on October 16, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices continued to track the TTF market on Wednesday morning, falling away as warmer temperatures dampened demand for gas and power, while weekly positioning data showed investment funds marginally trimmed their bearish bets last week.
European carbon prices continued to track the TTF market on Wednesday morning, falling away as warmer temperatures dampened demand for gas and power, while weekly positioning data showed investment funds marginally trimmed their bearish bets last week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.