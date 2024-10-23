FEATURE: Clean cooking sector on tenterhooks after alleged fraud slips past VCM quality checks
Published 00:47 on October 23, 2024 / Last updated at 01:04 on October 23, 2024 / Allison Gacad, Paddy Gourlay and Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, US, Voluntary
Inconsistencies in the verification of clean cookstove initiatives developed by C-Quest Capital, which saw its former executives charged with fraud earlier this month by US federal prosecutors, have sent shockwaves across the voluntary carbon market (VCM) ahead of crucial integrity decisions concerning this project type.
Inconsistencies in the verification of clean cookstove initiatives developed by C-Quest Capital, which saw its former executives charged with fraud earlier this month by US federal prosecutors, have sent shockwaves across the voluntary carbon market (VCM) ahead of crucial integrity decisions concerning this project type.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.