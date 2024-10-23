FEATURE: Clean cooking sector on tenterhooks after alleged fraud slips past VCM quality checks

Published 00:47 on October 23, 2024 / Last updated at 01:04 on October 23, 2024 / Allison Gacad, Paddy Gourlay and Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, US, Voluntary

Inconsistencies in the verification of clean cookstove initiatives developed by C-Quest Capital, which saw its former executives charged with fraud earlier this month by US federal prosecutors, have sent shockwaves across the voluntary carbon market (VCM) ahead of crucial integrity decisions concerning this project type.