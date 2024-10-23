Environmental groups urge EPA to halt CO2 injection permits following Illinois leak
Published 00:45 on October 23, 2024 / Last updated at 00:45 on October 23, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US, Voluntary
A group of 175 environmental groups from across the nation is urging the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to cease issuing permits for new CO2 injection wells and stop the process nationwide following a leak discovered at an Illinois site.
