Logging in Australian state kills or displaces 300,000 animals a year, report estimates

Over 300,000 animals are killed or displaced annually in Tasmania, Australia due to logging-related activities, a paper published this week estimated.

Timber harvesting alone directly affects around 245,000 animals each year, a report by the Tree Projects and the Wilderness Society suggested.

“In Tasmania, native forest logging doesn’t employ many people at all, it survives on millions of dollars of subsidies each year,” Jennifer Sanger, co-founder of the Tree Projects, told Carbon Pulse.

The new 300,000 figure for Tasmanian vertebrates, such as mammals and reptiles, is based on analysis using a paper by University of Sydney researchers on the 2019-20 wildfires in Australia.

Post-harvest burning affects an additional 32,500 animals annually, while culling operations to protect replanted forests harm another 19,500 creatures, the report estimated.

Road collisions involving logging trucks result in approximately 3,600 animal deaths annually, with endangered nocturnal species like marsupial the Tasmanian devil among the victims.

EXTINCTION

The swift parrot, with fewer than 750 mature individuals remaining according to a 2022 paper, may become extinct due to logging.

“Mature forests, particularly ones that contain hollow bearing trees, are extremely important for wildlife. Eucalypt trees can take hundreds of years to form hollows,” the report said.

“Logging removes old hollow-bearing trees which many birds and mammals rely on for shelter and nesting.” Animals can use hollows for shelter.

Recently logged forests in Tasmania are also less resilient to wildfire than mature forests.

The death toll of invertebrates – animals without backbones – in the state could exceed 200 million annually, though the figure is difficult to gauge accurately, the report said.

Sustainable Timber Tasmania, the state-owned logging agency, defended its practices, citing adherence to the Forest Practices Code and voluntary third-party certifications of its forest management, according to an article by Yahoo News.

The report called for immediate forest protection to help wildlife survive.

Momentum appears to be gaining to end the practice of native logging nationally, following Victoria state saying it would shut down its industry last year.

Last month, an Australian Senate committee recommended the passing of the Nature Positive Bill 2024, with implications for logging, subject to several recommendations.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

