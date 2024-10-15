EU needs policy for “nature-inclusive” solar, TNC says

The European Union should develop policies in support of “nature-inclusive” solar parks with biodiversity net gain, urged a report commissioned by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) that was published on Tuesday.

Solar parks can be designed to boost biodiversity through measures such as integrating native plants, protecting habitats, and creating wildlife corridors, said the report drafted by Metabolic on behalf of non-profit SolarPower Europe and TNC.

The paper called for a standardised definition of nature-inclusive solar across EU member states to ensure projects support nature, with ecological monitoring throughout a project’s lifecycle.

“Most existing policy frameworks lack a clear definition of nature-inclusive solar parks, using different terms such as ‘biodiversity friendly’ or ‘nature positive’, leaving significant room for interpretation for renewable energy project developers,” said the report.

“An important first step in any policy process is to clearly define the requirements for solar development to be considered nature inclusive.”

Such a definition could include features such as a biodiversity baseline, avoidance of net biodiversity loss, and creation of habitat. Unavoidable losses of biodiversity may be offset elsewhere as a last resort for managing the impacts of solar parks on biodiversity, it said.

The report proposed a definition: “A solar park that follows the mitigation hierarchy – by avoiding the conversion of protected nature areas, and rather developing on land with low-biodiversity value – and contributes to biodiversity net gain.”

The EU should build on other national policies, like England’s “ambitious” biodiversity net gain (BNG) mandate, to establish uniform guidelines, it said, though it remains to be seen whether BNG will result in improved biodiversity.

POLICY ALIGNMENT

A range of national and international incentive schemes around renewable energy are in place in the EU, some of which touch upon nature, the report said. These include the Common Agricultural Policy, the Solar Energy Strategy, and the Renewable Energy Directive.

However, the lack of a unified approach risks creating uncertainty for solar developers, it said.

Well-defined policies could harmonise solar and conservation goals under this year’s EU Nature Restoration Law, which mandates restoration for 20% of land and sea by 2030, the report said.

“Solar parks can play a significant role in national restoration plans that member states will formulate to implement the Nature Restoration Law.”

The report recommended developing a monitoring and evaluation system to assess the environmental impact of solar parks around construction.

Various renewable energy initiatives have focused on biodiversity enhancement over the last year. Orsted proposed a framework for renewable companies to measure action towards becoming ‘net positive’ for biodiversity.

The UK arm of Electricite de France and Low Carbon have separately announced studies of the impacts of solar sites on biodiversity. In Australia, a non-profit developed guidelines for solar farm placement to prevent habitat disruption.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***