Welsh farmers oppose mandatory tree planting targets, call for better financial incentives
Published 16:41 on October 10, 2024 / Last updated at 17:24 on October 10, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Voluntary
The proposal to mandate a minimum 10% tree planting cover on farms in Wales under the Welsh government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme for carbon, biodiversity, and climate adaptation reasons is “the largest barrier” to entering the scheme as it currently stands, according to the sector’s trade union.
