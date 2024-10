Welsh farmers oppose mandatory tree planting targets, call for better financial incentives 

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The proposal to mandate a minimum 10% tree planting cover on farms in Wales under the Welsh government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme for carbon, biodiversity, and climate adaptation reasons is “the largest barrier” to entering the scheme as it currently stands, according to the sector’s trade union.