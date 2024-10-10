Germany should scrap its national carbon system’s one-year trading phase -energy association
Published 15:32 on October 10, 2024 / Last updated at 15:32 on October 10, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
Germany’s main energy industry association has said the country should keep the price of its national heating and transport carbon system fixed until the new EU-wide heating and transport ETS kicks in in 2027 and skip the one-year trading phase.
