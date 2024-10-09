Washington’s APCR auction of 2024 sells one-third of permits at 41% premium despite looming programme repeal

Published 21:52 on October 9, 2024 / Last updated at 21:59 on October 9, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US

Washington’s Allowance Price Containment Reserve (APCR) sale for the year sold about one-third of the permits offered at a premium of about 41.2% compared to the secondary market futures price despite potential for the programme being scrapped by voters at the November elections, results published Wednesday showed, with traders debating how many and why any bidders had participated in the sale.