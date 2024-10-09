LATAM Airlines supporting carbon, biodiversity projects while in search of SAF -panel
Published 18:51 on October 9, 2024 / Last updated at 18:51 on October 9, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Voluntary
LATAM Airlines is looking to support carbon and biodiversity projects in Latin America as it strives to meet its sustainability goals without any regional sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its immediate disposal, the airline’s sustainability manager said Wednesday.
