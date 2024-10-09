Satellite data tool finds methane leaks could be higher than reported in Australia
Published 14:46 on October 9, 2024 / Last updated at 14:46 on October 9, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Emissions from 20 methane leak hotspots could be twice the official number, according to a Canberra-based think tank that has examined the sites using a new satellite measuring tool offering granularity past the self reporting required of emitters under Australian law.
