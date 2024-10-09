Global tax on aviation, shipping could raise $200 bln annually by 2035 -IMF
Published 15:07 on October 9, 2024 / Last updated at 15:07 on October 9, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, International, Shipping
International transportation, especially aviation and shipping, must be “urgently taxed” as that would raise up to $200 billion a year in revenues by 2035, potentially tripling current global climate finance, a paper released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has found.
International transportation, especially aviation and shipping, must be “urgently taxed” as that would raise up to $200 billion a year in revenues by 2035, potentially tripling current global climate finance, a paper released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.