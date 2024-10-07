VCM Report: Resurfacing fraud charges undermine confidence, thin liquidity continues
Published 17:34 on October 7, 2024 / Last updated at 17:34 on October 7, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The integrity of the voluntary carbon market came under the spotlight again last week after charges of fraud were unsealed by US authorities against Ken Newcombe, the former CEO of project developer CQC Impact Investors LLC (CQC), as well as the company's ex-COO and a former managing director, Tridip Goswami, among others.
The integrity of the voluntary carbon market came under the spotlight again last week after charges of fraud were unsealed by US authorities against Ken Newcombe, the former CEO of project developer CQC Impact Investors LLC (CQC), as well as the company's ex-COO and a former managing director, Tridip Goswami, among others.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.