VCM Report: Resurfacing fraud charges undermine confidence, thin liquidity continues

Published 17:34 on October 7, 2024 / Last updated at 17:34 on October 7, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The integrity of the voluntary carbon market came under the spotlight again last week after charges of fraud were unsealed by US authorities against Ken Newcombe, the former CEO of project developer CQC Impact Investors LLC (CQC), as well as the company's ex-COO and a former managing director, Tridip Goswami, among others.