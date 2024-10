VCM MONTHLY DATA: Shell leads retirees in September as issuances soar to three-year high

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Issuances in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) soared to their highest level in September for three years, while oil major Shell was the largest retiree of credits, according to new analysis of registry data from Carbon Pulse.