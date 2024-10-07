VCM MONTHLY DATA: Shell leads retirees in September as issuances soar to three-year high
Published 18:11 on October 7, 2024 / Last updated at 18:11 on October 7, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, Data Dive, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Issuances in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) soared to their highest level in September for three years, while oil major Shell was the largest retiree of credits, according to new analysis of registry data from Carbon Pulse.
