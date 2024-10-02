Ireland hikes carbon tax on fuels, points revenue towards social and climate measures
Published 15:58 on October 2, 2024 / Last updated at 15:58 on October 2, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Carbon Taxes, EMEA
Ireland will increase its carbon tax on fuels by €7.50 per tonne every year from now until 2029 and hit €100 per tonne in 2030, the government announced Wednesday in a budget that also allocates money towards delivering "secure, stable, and green" energy infrastructure.
Ireland will increase its carbon tax on fuels by €7.50 per tonne every year from now until 2029 and hit €100 per tonne in 2030, the government announced Wednesday in a budget that also allocates money towards delivering "secure, stable, and green" energy infrastructure.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.