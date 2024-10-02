BRIEFING: CORSIA ‘climate club’ seen as answer to voluntary carbon market demand problem
Published 16:01 on October 2, 2024 / Last updated at 16:08 on October 2, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Market participants see the UN international aviation offsetting scheme as the first step in a voluntary credit demand recovery, and hope that other sectors will be inspired to establish similar carbon-buying clubs in the future.
