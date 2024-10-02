ARB drops second LCFS 15-day notice near midnight Eastern to minimise market impact

Published 09:34 on October 2, 2024 / Last updated at 09:34 on October 2, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

California regulator ARB slipped a second 15-day package late into the night Tuesday with updates to its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) that included an additional feedstock under the contentious crop-based cap, sustainability attestation, and stretched crediting periods for some avoided biomethane projects, among other changes.