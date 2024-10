Verra’s review process of Southern Cardamom REDD+ project raises independence, structural concerns, says human rights group

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Verra's review of the Southern Cardamom REDD+ (SCRP) project that led to its suspension being lifted relied heavily on the findings and claims made by its proponent, raising questions about its independence and presenting structural issues in the standard's environmental and social requirements, according to the human rights group that investigated the activity.