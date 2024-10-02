INTERVIEW: Australian companies can gain competitive advantage by thoroughly reporting against new mandatory climate requirements

Published 09:42 on October 2, 2024 / Mark Tilly

Australian companies are likely to ensure their climate-related reporting is as rigorous as possible as a way to stand out from their competitors, with the new requirements to act as a tailwind for carbon and renewable energy certificate markets, an executive at a market infrastructure provider told Carbon Pulse.