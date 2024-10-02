INTERVIEW: Australian companies can gain competitive advantage by thoroughly reporting against new mandatory climate requirements
Published 09:42 on October 2, 2024 / Last updated at 09:42 on October 2, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australian companies are likely to ensure their climate-related reporting is as rigorous as possible as a way to stand out from their competitors, with the new requirements to act as a tailwind for carbon and renewable energy certificate markets, an executive at a market infrastructure provider told Carbon Pulse.
Australian companies are likely to ensure their climate-related reporting is as rigorous as possible as a way to stand out from their competitors, with the new requirements to act as a tailwind for carbon and renewable energy certificate markets, an executive at a market infrastructure provider told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.