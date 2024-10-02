ETS, CCS collaboration should be on the table at Starmer-von der Leyen summit -think tank
Published 05:50 on October 2, 2024 / Last updated at 23:52 on October 1, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
A UK and EU ETS tie-up, as well as enhanced collaboration on carbon capture and storage (CCS), are among a number of policies that a think tank has recommended for discussion when UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet on Wednesday.
A UK and EU ETS tie-up, as well as enhanced collaboration on carbon capture and storage (CCS), are among a number of policies that a think tank has recommended for discussion when UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.