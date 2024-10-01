Washington’s cap-and-invest participation continues to increase despite programme repeal risks

Published 01:06 on October 1, 2024 / Last updated at 01:06 on October 1, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

The number of entities registered with active accounts in Washington’s cap-and-trade programme once again increased in an early look at Q3 data, despite the lack of clarification from the regulator regarding the worth of allowances if the scheme is repealed through the ballot initiative.