RGGI Market: Third Program Review proposals hold more questions than answers

Published 01:43 on October 1, 2024 / Last updated at 01:43 on October 1, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

RGGI Allowances (RGAs) in the secondary market continued to slide through the week after the release last Monday of the long-awaited Third Program Review proposed changes, with traders expecting further pressure on prices.