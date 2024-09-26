INTERVIEW: National strategies should be next step for bioeconomy

The next phase for an international bioeconomy that sustainably uses natural resources needs to be countries delivering more national strategies on the topic, a NatureFinance executive has said.

As the world faces the challenge of creating sustainable economies, more nations should deliver plans for harnessing biological resources for growth, Simon Zadek, co-CEO of NatureFinance, told Carbon Pulse.

“We’re at an early stage where even countries that have got their head around where they want to go with the bioeconomy haven’t necessarily made the links to the [international] biodiversity agenda yet,” he said.

Some countries with sophisticated bioeconomy strategies, particularly at the biotechnology end, may not have these plans appearing at all in their National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs), he said.

Earlier this month, the G20 Initiative on Bioeconomy, led by the Brazilian government, launched 10 principles on the bioeconomy. In February, Brazil said the G20 would adopt the principles in November.

NatureFinance is among the 18 organisations – spanning academia, private sector, and civil society – supporting the G20 initiative.

Brazil’s bioeconomy action will likely push more G20 members to develop related strategies, in the same way that China’s G20 presidency in 2016 helped catalyse green finance engagement from members of the group, Zadek said.

Existing national bioeconomy strategies vary significantly between countries, reflecting different economic, environmental, and technological priorities, NatureFinance said in a report published this month.

Some countries focus more on advanced biotechnology, while others prioritise small-scale regenerative practices.

“National and regional bioeconomy strategies from countries such as Namibia and South Africa to Mexico and Brazil, and from India and China to Japan, the EU, and the US, signal governments’ commitments to harnessing this potential,” the report said.

SOUTH AFRICAN ROLE

African countries could become more engaged with bioeconomy strategies, following the African Union joining the G20 last year, Zadek said.

South Africa is expected to continue the bioeconomy focus during its presidency in 2025, though this intention has not yet been formally announced, he said.

“South Africa is interested in how to develop international cooperation platforms that can help, particularly African countries, develop more sophisticated and executable bioeconomy strategies.”

“Our expectation is that finance will be one of the areas the South African presidency is likely to focus on particularly finance that works to accelerate the bioeconomy in low and middle income countries.”

NatureFinance expects Brazil to bring the bioeconomy into climate event COP30, taking place in Belem next year, focusing on its links with climate change.

Furthermore, Colombia will help to lay the groundwork for bioeconomy discussions through its framing of the topic at biodiversity conference COP16 in Cali this year, he said.

CHALLENGES

Policy needs to ensure the bioeconomy delivers sustainable and just outcomes, as the concept comes with risks, said Zadek.

“The bioeconomy can overuse biomass, so it could be extractive and become part of the problem.”

For example, the mass production of technology-enhanced products like biofuels could adversely affect the food industry.

“It can lead to greater inequality. For example, if all of the technology plays are captured by today’s wealthy countries, then we’re back in a situation where low and middle income, nature-rich countries are selling biodiversity to countries that are enhancing it through technology and taking most of the gain.”

The G20 principles provide a framework for action, but more detailed ethical solutions are still needed, he said.

DEFINITION

The World Bioeconomy Forum has predicted the bioeconomy could increase six-fold by 2050 to $30 trillion, according to NatureFinance.

However, there is no single agreed definition of the bioeconomy.

The bioeconomy spans three key areas, in Zadek’s view:

Nature-intensive items from agriculture and forestry

Technology-enhanced products like biofuels and bioplastics

High-tech substances from biopharmaceuticals and bioengineering

Credit: NatureFinance

Earlier this month, a Brazilian nature tech company said the bioeconomy can help biodiversity credit developers in the Amazon.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***