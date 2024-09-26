ETS2 under pressure as ‘populist’ blame game begins, senior EU lawmaker warns
Published 10:19 on September 26, 2024 / Last updated at 10:19 on September 26, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2) is turning into a “political minefield” as EU countries accuse Brussels of imposing higher fuel costs on households, said a senior EU lawmaker who warned against “a populist situation” taking root.
The EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2) is turning into a “political minefield” as EU countries accuse Brussels of imposing higher fuel costs on households, said a senior EU lawmaker who warned against “a populist situation” taking root.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.