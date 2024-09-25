Aviation/CORSIA > EU greenlights ETS2 scope extension in Netherlands, Austria

EU greenlights ETS2 scope extension in Netherlands, Austria

Published 08:25 on September 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:04 on September 25, 2024  / /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The European Commission gave its green light Tuesday evening to a proposal by the Netherlands and Austria to unilaterally extend the scope of their Emissions Trading Scheme for heating and transport fuels (ETS2) to vehicles used in agriculture, as well as railways, and – in the case of Austria – domestic and international flights.
