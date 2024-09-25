UK government, Dutch bank commit $55 mln to Latin American reforestation strategy
Published 10:56 on September 25, 2024 / Last updated at 10:56 on September 25, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary
The UK government and FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, announced this week a $55 million commitment to reforestation efforts in Latin America, including in the Cerrado biome, one of Brazil's most biodiverse ecosystems.
The UK government and FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, announced this week a $55 million commitment to reforestation efforts in Latin America, including in the Cerrado biome, one of Brazil's most biodiverse ecosystems.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.