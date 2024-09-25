Americas > UK government, Dutch bank commit $55 mln to Latin American reforestation strategy

UK government, Dutch bank commit $55 mln to Latin American reforestation strategy

Published 10:56 on September 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:56 on September 25, 2024  / /  Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary

The UK government and FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, announced this week a $55 million commitment to reforestation efforts in Latin America, including in the Cerrado biome, one of Brazil's most biodiverse ecosystems.
