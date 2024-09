CWNYC24: US green banks unite to accelerate clean energy investments

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Almost 40 US banks, which collectively facilitated over $10 billion in new clean energy investments last year, on Monday announced the formation of the US Green Bank 50 partnership (GB 50) on Monday, aiming to enhance collaboration and share resources amongst them.