NYCW24: Verra’s shift from paper to digital will speed up certifications, says executive

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Verra is digitalising its most used methodologies from a largely paper-based system, in an effort to speed up the certification process for project developers while strengthening integrity, the voluntary carbon standard's chief technology officer said at Climate Week New York on Monday.