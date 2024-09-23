NYCW24: Turkish exchange set to offer certified carbon credits in coming weeks
Published 18:11 on September 23, 2024 / Last updated at 18:11 on September 23, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, Voluntary
Turkiye's energy exchange EPIAS has teamed up with an international carbon standard to enable the first exchange-based trading of certified credits on its platform, they announced after signing an agreement in New York on Monday.
