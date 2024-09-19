Global solar installations smash expectations, rising almost a third year-on-year

Published 00:01 on September 19, 2024 / Last updated at 16:53 on September 18, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi

Global solar installations exceeded most industry forecasts in 2024, with 593 GW expected to be added by the end of the year, according to analysis by a global energy think tank.